Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Insider Buys 12,454 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) insider Chris Ralph bought 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £59,654.66 ($77,939.20).

LON BGCG opened at GBX 476 ($6.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £283.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 475.96. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 658 ($8.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

