James Bowling Sells 4,310 Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,501 ($32.68) on Thursday. Severn Trent Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,589 ($33.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,478.44. The company has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 28.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several research firms have commented on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

