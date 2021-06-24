HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £152.64 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £152.64 ($199.43).
HomeServe stock opened at GBX 970.50 ($12.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,017.64.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.61%.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
