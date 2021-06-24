HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £152.64 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £152.64 ($199.43).

HomeServe stock opened at GBX 970.50 ($12.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,017.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSV shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

