Storj (STORJ) Trading Down 33.1% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Storj has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $179.34 million and $24.33 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.00605451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077697 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,788,978 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STORJUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.