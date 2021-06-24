Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $120.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00139636 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000924 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

