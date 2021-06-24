Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.51 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93). Approximately 67,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 130,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

The company has a current ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.59.

About Verici Dx (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

