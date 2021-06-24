JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Shares Down 0.4%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 7,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 72,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOFF. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,626,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,453,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

