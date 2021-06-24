Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Down 0.3%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 298.90 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92). Approximately 245,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 354,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.