Typerium (TYPE) Price Down 41% Over Last 7 Days

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $378,026.00 and $2,851.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00021083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.89 or 0.00607911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00077743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

