Homeros (HMR) Price Tops $0.0747 on Major Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $38.45 million and $8.34 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

