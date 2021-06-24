Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,581,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 235,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 122.36% and a negative net margin of 355.43%.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

