Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) shares traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Source Energy Services from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

