Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Shares Down 16.5%

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)’s stock price was down 16.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de AlimentaciÃ³n, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a network of approximately 3,725 proprietary stores and 2,901 franchised stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, MinipreÃ§o, and DIA&go.

