Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.10. 1,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

