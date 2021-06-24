Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Shares Up 48.5%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD) shot up 48.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37.

Global Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

