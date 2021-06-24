CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €65.00 ($76.47) and last traded at €65.25 ($76.76). Approximately 76,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.70 ($78.47).

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

