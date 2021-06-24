TrueUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $94.77 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00607573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00077594 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,444,284,737 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

