Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

LPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 154,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.22. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

