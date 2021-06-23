Panda Yield Market Capitalization Achieves $84,497.75 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $84,497.75 and $4,254.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.02 or 0.00603046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00039958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077493 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

