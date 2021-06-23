Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $592.21 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $3.23 or 0.00009908 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.16 or 0.00331466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00194740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00112179 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,172,335 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

