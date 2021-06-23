GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Tops $17,266.28

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 67.1% lower against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $17,266.28 and $17.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00109273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00169180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.43 or 0.99709510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,880,210 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.