$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.55. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC remained flat at $$29.96 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 534,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

