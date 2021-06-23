ANON Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $27,265.34 and approximately $22.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00046193 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

