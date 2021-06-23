Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $35.22 million and $6.57 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $42.87 or 0.00131553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00109511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00168287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,637.80 or 1.00153304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,535 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

