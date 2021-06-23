Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.7644 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.74.

