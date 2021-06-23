Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Shares of INVVY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.15. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

