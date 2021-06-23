DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $21.56 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00596884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00077838 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,671,254 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

