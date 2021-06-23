Ren Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.21 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $328.45 million and $30.21 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00596884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00077838 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

