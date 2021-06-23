Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $16,061,519.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,832,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,086,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,133,430. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 969,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 938,332 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.