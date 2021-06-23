Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,584,146.16 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GBIO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 346,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.70. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.