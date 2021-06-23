ZClassic 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,087.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $10,087.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00333010 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00194420 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,231,457 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.