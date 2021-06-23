National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Storage REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About National Storage REIT
