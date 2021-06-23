Upfiring Price Tops $0.0486 on Major Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,728.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00217970 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00620780 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

