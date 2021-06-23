Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 231.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 1,150,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.