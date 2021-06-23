Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $902,431.37 and approximately $99.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.85 or 1.00131650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00331005 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00375345 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.70 or 0.00710052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00058347 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,273,862 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

