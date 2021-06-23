SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $636,908.54 and $117.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

