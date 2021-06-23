Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

FSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

