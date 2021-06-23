Transcodium (TNS) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $139,039.38 and $48.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00020711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.25 or 0.00614258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00077894 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TNSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.