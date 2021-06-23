Catex Token (CATT) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Catex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2,436.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00610150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00040321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00077972 BTC.

Catex Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

