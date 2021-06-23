Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 1,418,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,844. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

