xRhodium (XRC) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004883 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $758.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005969 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002969 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003964 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053884 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001475 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.