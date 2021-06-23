SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) vs. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Financial Survey

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Micron Technology 13.60% 9.81% 7.23%

10.4% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SPI Energy and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Technology 0 6 27 1 2.85

Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $107.42, suggesting a potential upside of 35.95%. Given Micron Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $138.63 million 1.17 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.13 $2.69 billion $2.55 30.99

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Volatility & Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats SPI Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of April 29, 2021, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and regulatory. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

