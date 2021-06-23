Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 131.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Civeo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $247.27 million, a PE ratio of -123.81 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $188,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,992 shares of company stock valued at $817,633. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 221,351 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Civeo by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.