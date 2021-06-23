AmonD (AMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. AmonD has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1,914.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00110599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00171940 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,628.55 or 1.00487108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002775 BTC.

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

