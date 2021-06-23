GAPS (GAP) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $8.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,460.35 or 0.99984491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

