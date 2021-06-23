Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce sales of $593.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.80 million and the highest is $614.18 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $377.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Boston Partners bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 795,405 shares during the period.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 842,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

