Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce sales of $18.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.18 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $77.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 107,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,226. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

