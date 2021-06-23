DAD Market Cap Tops $57.11 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 106% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $57.11 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00617174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078474 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

