$61.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post $61.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.83 million. Bill.com reported sales of $42.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $221.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.71.

BILL traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $189.97. The company had a trading volume of 658,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.88. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,888 shares of company stock worth $23,779,664. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $6,263,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $175,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

