Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $30.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.11 million and the lowest is $27.31 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $24.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $134.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $142.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $202.55 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $954,500 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 420,965 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 130,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 461,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,559. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.